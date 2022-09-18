The Huntington’s Disease Society of America hosted the Erie Team Hope Walk/Run Sunday morning at Presque Isle.

This walk occurs across 100 cities throughout the U.S. — all to raise funds for finding a cure for Huntington’s Disease.

The fatal genetic disease affects the nerve cells in the brain, and is actively being researched.

Gannon University students played a large part in helping to organize Sunday’s event.

“The Gannon physical therapy students really kind of put this together for the Huntington’s Disease group. We have people with Huntington’s Disease, people who know about Huntington’s disease, we have our Gannon physical therapy students, our Gannon faculty members here. So we’re all kind of here to support one cause, which is amazing,” said Corey Bessetti, Gannon University physical therapy student.

Over 200 people participated in the walk/run, raising over $17,000 toward the cause.