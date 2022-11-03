The annual Veterans Day Parade in Erie is coming up in just a few days and the local veterans display at Erie’s City Hall is complete for community members to look at.

Visiting the display and attending the parade are both opportunities to honor those who served our country.

Local leaders gathered Thursday to talk about upcoming Veterans Day events this weekend.

The parade starts at 26th and State streets at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

“Absolutely we want folks to come out to the parade, but we also want them to engage on Veterans Day and every day thereafter that they can. So if you have a neighbor, family member or a friend, talk to them about their service, give them a hug, thank them, and let them know that we support them,” said Chanel Cook, public affairs officer, Erie VA Medical Center.

On Saturday, 35 groups will participate in the parade, including elected officials, the Erie High Marching Band, and many more.