The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) is releasing new data that says that the Erie Metropolitan Statistical Area’s unemployment rate is down to a record low for June.

Representatives from the PA Department of Labor and industry said that June is the first month to set a new record low in many years.

The Erie MSA unemployment rate decreased two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.2 percent in June, according to their most recent release.

“What that means for people that live in Erie is, for most people who are out there looking for a job or want a job, the jobs are there and there’s a lot less competition to get those jobs,” said Lauren Riegel, industry & business analyst for the PA Department of Labor & Industry.

There are two components for this report.

“Local area unemployment statistics which most people recognize by the unemployment rate and the other part of the report is the total non-farm jobs,” Riegel explained.

Ken Louie, who is the director of the Economic Research Institute of Erie, said this means Erie’s economy is performing well.

Louie said that this number has been trending downwards and more people have been able to find jobs.

“It’s so low that you have to go back 47 years to 1976 before you see rates in this range,” said Ken Louie, director of Economic Research Institute of Erie at Penn State Behrend.

Louie told us that the national economy leads the local economy which means whatever good things happen at the national level will eventually have a positive effect on us.

“That, in-turn, depends on policies by the government, monitoring policies by the fed, fiscal policies by the president and congress,” Louie said.

He also said there are many uncertainties.

“As we’ve seen in the past few years with the pandemic, the war on Ukraine, there’s always unexpected shocks that we didn’t anticipate and those things can throw us off kilter in the short run,” he went on to say.

This record low is also reflected across the commonwealth as the PA rate is currently at 3.8 percent.