A local VA medical center has issued a statement regarding their regret for veteran info disclosure.

According to the Meadville Tribune, the Erie VA Medical Center said it regrets any preventable disclosure of sensitive veteran information and takes appropriate action to inform and protect impacted individuals as quickly as possible.

A total of 2,380 veterans in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, New Jersey and other states were notified of the potential disclosure.

The issued statement comes almost eight weeks after a printing error was discovered about the potential disclosure of limited information that may have been sent to another Department of Veteran Affairs patient by mistake in mid-November 2023.