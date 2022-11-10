An iconic downtown Erie building, the Renaissance Centre could soon be sold. It’s a story first reported by the Erie Times News.

Now, business tenants tell us they’re hopeful about the future sale of this historic landmark.

Erie’s tallest building, the Renaissance Centre, is now for sale. The center opened in 1928. Decades later, Erie developer Tom Kennedy became the owner.

After 27 years of maintaining and upgrading the building, Kennedy says it’s time for him to sell the property.

One tenant says he supports plans that will attract more people to the Renaissance Centre.

“I know they’re looking for grant money to revitalize it, maybe make hotel rooms or whatever, but that would be probably pretty awesome for my business,” said Larry Franco, owner, Franco’s Cafe.

Mayor Joe Schember says the Renaissance building is an important city landmark that should be taken care of.

“I’m sorry to see it being sold, but hopefully we’ll have a good buyer come in that’ll really use it in a good way,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

One tenant says the Renaissance building is a center for downtown business. She hopes it’s maintained for many years to come.

“It’s beautiful from an architectural standpoint, from a historical standpoint. It’s an anchor of downtown. It provides great views of the Bay and Presque Isle, and I hope that people continue investing in the building so it can exist for another hundred years,” said Amanda Duncan, community leader, Radius CoWork.

Duncan says when they were deciding where the Radius CoWork space would be, it was important to the company that the space would be located in the heart of the city.

“It provides our members an opportunity to really be part of what’s going on with redevelopment in downtown, to patronize businesses down here, and we all just really love to kind of be in the thick of it all,” said Duncan.