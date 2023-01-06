(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Eriez has installed a new laboratory to ensure its operations rely less on third parties.

Eriez is at 2200 Asbury Road in Erie. The company specializes in design and manufacturing metal detection, and metal and material handling equipment. According to the company’s website, the company ultimately provides “complete magnetic separation, metal detection, fluid recycling, feeders and conveyors, material handling equipment, size reduction and metal recycling solutions.”

The company’s products and services are utilized by several industries, the website said: aggregate, chemical, coal, food, mining, metalworking, packaging, pharmaceutical, plastics and rubber, recycling, textiles and wood, paper and pulp.

The new laboratory is a “state of the art” fire assay. Assaying measures the amounts of precious metal in a sample of ore. In a fire assay, heat is used instead of chemical methods. Eriez’s new laboratory will be used for its floatation testing operations.

“The addition of fire assay capabilities further establishes our position as an innovative global partner in minerals processing and flotation. This investment was made as part of our commitment to enhancing support for our precious metals flotation customers in addition to existing capabilities for base metals and industrial minerals projects,” Erich Dohm, Eriez Flotation Senior Manager, said in a release. “Our customers will see a tremendous benefit in the development of new precious metal projects incorporating our advanced flotation technologies, such as the HydroFloat and StackCell.”

Before the construction and installation of the fire assay, Eriez had to outsource those analyses. They were at the mercy of another laboratory’s schedule. That will no longer be the case.

“This will allow our team of flotation experts to complete projects under a tight deadline without risking delays from external commercial laboratories,” Dohm said.

In an announcement about the new laboratory, Eriez noted its other in-house analytical capabilities: X-ray fluorescence (XRF), inductively coupled plasma (ICP), atomic absorption (AA), combustion furnace (sulfur), and particle size by laser diffraction.