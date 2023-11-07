Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has announced several public meetings throughout the next month regarding the proposed countywide EMS authority.

The first of those meetings will be on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Fort LeBoeuf High School (931 N High St., Waterford). They continue with the following schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Girard High School auditorium (1135 Lake St., Girard)

Monday, Nov. 13, in the assembly room at the Millcreek Township building (3608 W 26th St, Erie)

Thursday, Nov. 16, at the cafeteria of North East Middle School (1901 Freeport Rd., North East)

Tuesday, Nov. 28, in the Hirt Auditorium at the Erie County Library (160 Blasco St., Erie)

All of these meetings will start at 6 p.m.

County officials said they urge the public to attend those meetings to learn how an authority could help our local EMS crisis.