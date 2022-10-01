‘Tis the season… the fall season that is.

The Erie Downtown Partnership is helping the community “fall into October” with some seasonal pop-up shops in Perry Square.

Many local vendors were in attendance Saturday, specializing in either food, beverages, entertainment or handcrafted goods — all with a fall theme.

“If you come down here it definitely feels like fall today. We’ve got hot cider and all kinds of stuff down here, it’s really getting me into the fall spirit,” said Dave Tamulonis, events and marketing manager, Erie Downtown Partnership. “We have tons of fall craft vendors, food, beverage, just local makers all selling fall-themed goods here at Perry Square.”

The next big fall event for the Erie Downtown Partnership is the downtown Fall Fest that will be held in Griswold Park on Sunday, October 23.