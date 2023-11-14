The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has begun its “Click it or Ticket” campaign.

From now until Sunday, Nov. 19, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will be on the lookout for seat belt and child safety seat violations.

According to state police, drivers would receive two citations at a routine stop if violated — one for why they are being stopped and one for not wearing a seat belt.

Pennsylvania state law requires anyone younger than 18 to buckle up as well as drivers and front seat passengers.

Trooper Todd Bingman, community service officer for PSP Troop E, said it’s also important to keep child safety in mind.

“Under 2 years of age, they should be in a rear-facing car seat until they outgrow the suggested height and weight of the car seat. Then you can transition into a front-facing seat until they reach the age of 4. After 4, they should be in the booster seat and seat belt until age 8,” said Trooper Bingman.

PSP will also be holding a free child safety seat check on Friday, Nov. 17, at the Meadville City Fire Department from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.