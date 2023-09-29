Conversations surrounding effective emergency response took place at this year’s annual dinner for public safety officials in Erie County.

One public safety officials said this events provides the opportunity for local elected leaders to hear the concerns of first responders.

The 2023 Erie County Public Safety Dinner took place at Perry Hi-Way Hose Company this year where first responders and elected officials meet to discuss the aspects that affects emergency

“It’s obviously great to bring together the people who are obviously responding with our elected officials so everybody’s on the same page and we can make progress to improve the emergency response to the community,” said Jason Chenault, senior director of emergency services for UPMC Hamot.

Chenault said the conversations involve the Fire Commissioner of Pennsylvania and the advances made by UPMC to support public safety providers.

“Everybody’s concerned. An overwhelming majority of us do this as volunteers and we all have to work together our departments interact with each other constantly and having an event like this is good for the interaction between the leaders of the events and the municipalities,” said Kevin Bartlett, chief of Greenfield Volunteer Fire Company.

One local elected official told us how he helps to make matters better for first responders in Erie.

“I go down to harrisburg and I get to talk about these things that are important down there whether it’s finding money for issues to help something in their training center maybe something there so when I talk to these guys they tell me what they need and I’ll try to find it,” said Jake Banta, district four state representative.

Banta said the departments are well connected and these events provide an opportunity for collaboration.

Bartlett said the events help to make their jobs easier while out in the field.