(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The application deadline for small businesses to apply for the Flagship Fund Micro-Grant program is approaching.

Flagship Fund Micro-Grant applications close on Monday, October 16. The Flagship Fund is the City of Erie’s first ever Micro-Grant program for small businesses.

Start-ups and established businesses from any sector can apply to be granted up to $5,000. Preference will be given to businesses with 25 or fewer employees.

Some requirements businesses need include a physical address within the City of Erie and they must be a registered business in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The deadline for the current round of applications is Monday, October 16. A one to one funding match is required and grant dollars will be awarded on a reimbursement basis.

Visit cityof.erie.pa.us/flagshipfund for more information on the micro-grant program.