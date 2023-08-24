Four people were sent to the hospital Thursday following a mobile home fire in McKean Township.

Chief James Rosenbaum of the West Ridge Fire Department said his staff was notified of a structure fire around 8 a.m. Thursday, and that the fire was heavily involved by the time he arrived on the scene at Sharon Drive in McKean Township.

He added an aggressive interior attack was used to knock the fire down within about 10 minutes.

“Unfortunately, a number of pets have likely perished. We’ve got four individuals that have all been transported to Hamot with varying degrees of respiratory problems due to smoke inhalation,” said Chief Rosenbaum.

Rosenbaum went on to say the fire was contained to the mobile home and did not spread to other structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.