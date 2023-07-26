(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Erie County Department of Health has confirmed a fourth group of mosquitoes has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The most recent group to test positive came from Harborcreek Township and tested positive on July 20. No human cases have been reported in Erie County at this time.

According to the health department, additional monitoring will be done in the area where the mosquitoes were collected while control work will take place depending on the number and types of mosquitoes found.

Certain mosquito species carry West Nile virus and can cause an infection in humans that can inflame the brain, and can affect any age group of people, though older adults and those with compromised immune systems have the highest risk of developing severe illness.

The DOH released the following map of which counties West Nile Virus has been found in mosquitoes.

The DOH offered the following tips to prevent mosquito bites:

Insect repellants with DEET can be applied (sparingly) to exposed skin. Spray thin clothing with repellent since mosquitoes can bite through it. Be sure to follow all directions on product labels.

outdoors, wear a long-sleeved shirt and long pants. Use the proper type of lighting outside. Incandescent lights attract mosquitoes, while florescent lights neither attract nor repel mosquitoes.

Products such as “mosquito dunks” can be obtained from garden centers.

Make sure window and door screens are “bug tight.”

Mosquitoes are repelled by high winds, so electric fans may provide some relief at outdoor events.

The DOH is also advising members of the public do the following to reduce the number of mosquitoes around their house: