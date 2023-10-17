Erie County Council is set to vote on the future of a Gannon University project centered around Erie’s waterfront.

The council will gather in chambers Tuesday night to discuss the future of an initiative called Project NePTWNE.

If the council approves the project, a water research center will be created at the Blasco Memorial Library.

The vote would also approve a lease agreement between Gannon University and the county. Gannon University would pay about $22,000 a year to lease the space.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis said he supports the project and added that the county is spending $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan on the initiative.

“This is a positive thing where we can develop our Bayfront into experiences. It’s a marriage between history, education and that public/private partnership of providing the experiences for school-aged kids all the way to those at a Ph.D. level,” said Davis.

Some county council members have expressed concern over the lack of public comment on the project. They invite community members to speak at Tuesday night’s meeting.