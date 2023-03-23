Governor Josh Shapiro was in Erie County on Thursday to promote his plan of recruiting more police officers.

Gov. Shapiro made a stop at the Mercyhurst Municipal Police Academy in North East, Erie County. During his budget address earlier this month, the governor announced his plan which includes tax credits for new officers.

If the plan is approved, those officers would receive credits of up to $2,500 for three years.

