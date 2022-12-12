Security officers at the Erie International Airport report they found a gun along with a magazine and seven bullets when passengers were boarding Friday morning.

That could lead to a hefty fine for the owner.

Here’s the cause of concern, a .380 handgun with a clip containing seven bullets. Left by accident or on purpose, the gun can still lead to thousands of dollars in fines for the owner.

“It was picked up on the screen. Once that happens, TSA contacts the local airport police and they come over to make the necessary detainment, take the gun and notify security TSA in Pittsburgh of what happened,” said Derek Martin, executive director, Erie International Airport.

Airport security tells us that it’s not all that rare for handguns to be found at airports around the country, but it is rare for it to happen in Erie.

Some 5,000 guns are found at American airports each year. But Erie has had only seven cases in the last 30 years. So air travelers here can still feel safe.

“I’m not worried about any guns on an airplane. I know everything has to go through an x-ray machine before getting on a plane, so I’m not concerned at all,” said Andrew Smith, passenger.

There is no word at this time if fines will be handed out in this case.