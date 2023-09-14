Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) levels are high in 22 areas around Erie County as of Sept. 13, according to the Erie County Beach Water Testing Results website.

Dog swimming is currently not permitted in the following locations around Erie County due to Harmful Algal Blooms:

Avonia Beach

Beach 1 West Extension

Vista 3

Beach 2

Sturgeon Bay

Niagara Boat Launch

Ferry Slip

Mill Road Beach

Marina

Perry Monument

Horseshoe Pond

Beach 9

Erie Yacht Club

Liberty Park

Dobbins Landing

South Pier

East Avenue Boat Ramp

Shades Beach

Freeport Beach

Grahamville Reservoir

Smith Reservoir

Eaton Reservoir

Last week, on Sept. 8, Harmful Algal Bloom levels were high at 18 locations around Erie County.

Harmful algal blooms are the rapid growth of algae or cyanobacteria that can cause harm to people, animals, and/or the local ecology. The blooms can range in colors like blue, green, white, and even brown or red. It can also look like foam, scum, paint, or mats on the surface of water.

These blooms can produce toxins that make people and animals sick, according to the CDC.

Residents are reminded to keep dogs and small children out of lake waters where the algal bloom levels exceed the dog safety threshold.

According to the Erie County Department of Health, the threshold for dogs is lower than for people because when dogs swim, they tend to ingest the water. They also lick their fur when they get out of the water, and have tendencies to eat the algal mats. Because of this, dogs are more susceptible to receiving a higher dose of toxins than people. This is also why it is recommended to wash your dog off as soon as possible after exiting the water.

It is also recommended that you keep an eye on small children, as they could accidentally ingest water while playing in it. If there is a concern that small children could ingest the water, it is recommended that you keep them out of the water as well.

Presque Isle State Park has extended swimming past Labor Day this year. A state park spokesperson noted they plan to keep swimming open at Beach 8 on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of September. However, that will depend on weather, water conditions, and lifeguard availability.

Visitors should read the park signs for the most updated guidance on what beaches and open and guarded for swimming.

Visit Beach Sampling Results – Erie County, PA (eriecountypa.gov) for a real-time look at swimming advisories and HAB warnings. Click here for information on how to keep your dog safe from toxic algae.