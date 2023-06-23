(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With the warmer temperatures comes the return of Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) to waters throughout Erie County. HAB levels are currently high at three locations in Erie County.

For Lake Erie, blooms are typically seen from mid to late July to the end of September.

Residents are reminded to keep their dogs out of lake waters where the algal bloom levels exceed the dog safety threshold.

Dog swimming is currently not permitted in the following locations around Erie County:

Erie Yacht Club

Vista 3

Sturgeon Bay

Harmful algal blooms are the rapid growth of algae or cyanobacteria that can cause harm to people, animals, and/or the local ecology.

Harmful algae or cyanobacteria can range in colors like blue, green, white, and even brown or red. It can also look like foam, scum, paint, or mats on the surface of water. These blooms can produce toxins that make people and animals sick, according to the CDC.

According to the Erie County Department of Health, the threshold for dogs is lower than for people because when dogs swim, they tend to ingest the water. They also lick their fur when they get out of the water, and have tendencies to eat the algal mats. Because of this, dogs are more susceptible to receiving a higher dose of toxins than people. This is also why it is recommended to wash your dog off as soon as possible after exiting the water.

It is also recommended that you keep an eye on small children, as they could accidentally ingest water while playing in it. If there is a concern that small children could ingest the water, it is recommended that you keep them out of the water as well.

HABs are monitored from late May to the end of October and samples are collected once a week during this time, according to Erie County’s Beach Water Testing Results page.

NOAA reports HABs tend to form in warm water and can grow in fresh, salt, and brackish (a mixture of fresh and salt) waters. Also, some invasive species, such as the zebra or quagga mussels in Lake Erie, have been shown to help contribute to the growth of HABs because they filter or consume the harmless green algae instead of the cyanobacteria.

The EPA reports both physical and chemical factors contribute to cyanobacterial (HAB) blooms in freshwater — light availability, water temperature, alteration of water flow, vertical mixing, pH changes, nutrient loading (both nitrogen and phosphorus) from farm runoff, and trace metals.

How do I protect my family and pets?

Do not enter a lake, river or creek adjacent to a sign that is posted for HABs.

Know what a bloom looks like and avoid bodies of water that smell bad, look discolored, have foam, scum or algal mats, or have dead fish/animals in the area of the shoreline.

Keep pets and livestock out of water that is posted for a HAB or that appears have signs of a bloom.

Wash off with soap and water any people or animals that have been in contact with waters that may have a bloom.

Do not drink or use water with signs of HABs.

Do not allow pets or children to play or eat algal mats or to drink the water.

Contact your doctor or veterinarian if you, your family, or your pet exhibits symptoms.

If in doubt, stay out.

Visit Beach Sampling Results – Erie County, PA (eriecountypa.gov) for a real-time look at swimming advisories and harmful algal bloom warnings. Click here for information on how to keep your dog safe from toxic algae.