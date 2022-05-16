Horse racing has returned to Presque Isle Downs & Casino as races kicked off on Monday afternoon.

Here is the latest on the season and Monday’s turnout.

Despite some rain, dozens of dedicated spectators came out for the races on opening day.

It was the first day of a 100 day season as horse racing is now back at Presque Isle Downs & Casino.

In 2020, no spectators were allowed at the races at Presque Isle Downs. In 2021, spectators were allowed back.

For the 2022 season, the Presque Isle Downs & Casino racing director said that they hope to bring in large crowds.

“We have our core group of jockeys back here. We have some new riders this year which we’re really excited about. Mario Pino who retired last year, he will be missed by our fan base and us, so just a lot of energy this year. The 100 days, a few new jockeys in the mix, it’s just going to be a fabulous season,” said Matt Ennis, Presque Isle Downs & Casino Racing Director.

Despite some rain, many visitors came to the race track.

Ennis said that this year, live racing post time is 1:30 p.m.

“It is an afternoon post time. It’s a change some people like, but our objective is to generate as much handle as possible and picking this post time of 1:30 in the afternoon compared to 4:45 in years past was strategic on our end,” said Ennis.

One jockey who has been racing at Presque Isle Downs for more than a decade said he is excited about the start of the season.

“We’re likely a family. It’s good to be back now with the regular racing days. We were really excited to get those. We had a short meeting last year. It was great but just to get things normal for everybody,” said Willie Martinez, Jockey.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For a full racing schedule at Presque Downs and Casino, click here.