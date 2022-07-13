Students from all over the country are in the area lending a helping hand.

The organization “Group Cares” has over 400 volunteers fixing up homes — free of charge — for elderly, disabled and low income families.

One of the homes they were fixing up Wednesday is in North East where students were busy painting and repairing some old farm buildings.

“I think it’s good for kids and us adults, sometimes more us adults, to learn that giving beyond yourself and helping someone in need,” said Joann Jeska, Group Cares.

“Group Cares” is a nonprofit based out of Colorado.