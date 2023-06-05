(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — PennDOT is warning drivers that more closures and lane restrictions will take place this week and next week for additional work to remove the Route 99/Edinboro Road bridge over I-90.

Work began April 3 to remove the bridge. A detour for Route 99 traffic is place for six months using Hershey and Grubb roads.

This week, drivers can expect a lane restriction on I-90 eastbound between the Interstate 79 interchange and Route 19 (Peach Street) from 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7 through 12 p.m. on Friday, June 9.

The following week, a lane restriction will be in place for I-90 westbound between the I-79 interchange and Route 19 from 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14 through 12 p.m. on Friday, June 16.

PennDOT says to expect delays during these times. Drivers can check real-time conditions on 511pa.com.