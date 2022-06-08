(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The exits at I-90 and Route 18 (Exit 9, Girard/Platea) will be closed starting June 13, 2022, weather permitting.

According to PennDOT, all the on and off ramps to and from the eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate and the Route 18 bridge will be closed as work is done to tie the roadway into the new structure and the ramps into the newly constructed roundabouts.

A detour for Route 18 is posted using Route 20, Route 6N, and Route 98. Drivers of large vehicles are reminded to follow detour signs and obey weight limits and height restrictions.

The ramps will be reopened as work allows, and the bridge is expected to be opened to Route 18 traffic in July, weather permitting.

As part of the work, Cross Station Road will be closed near the intersection with Route 18 as a new intersection is constructed. That work is expected to take place later in June. A detour will be posted, and businesses and homes on Cross Station Road can be accessed from Mill Street.

Also, in connection with the I-90 reconstruction project, the eastbound traffic remains shifted and reduced to one lane from mile marker 3.5 to mile marker 10.5. That restriction is expected to remain in place through the fall.

To view detailed information on the posted detour route, go online to www.penndot.pa.gov/i90projects.