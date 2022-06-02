(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — PennDOT has announced nighttime paving on I-90 will begin this weekend in McKean and Summit townships.

Beginning Sunday, June 5, weather permitting, PennDOT will begin nighttime work on I-90 from mile marker 18 to mile marker 23, including the Exit 18 ramps for (Route 832, Sterrettania) and the Interstate 79 interchange.

The $6.4 million resurfacing project will include milling, paving and concrete patch repairs. Work will also include upgrades to drainage, guiderail, signing and pavement markings.

According to PennDOT, the nighttime work will take place from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sundays through Fridays. Drivers are urged to be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions, and anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

The contractor is Lindy Paving of Union City, PA. The contract cost is $6,394,847, which will be paid entirely with federal funds.

The project is expected to be complete by Oct. 2022.

The project is part of a plan to reconstruct or restore approximately 28 miles of I-90 in 10 years.

Work is currently underway to reconstruct from mile marker 3.5 and to near mile marker 10.5 and repave 10 miles of I-90 in Harborcreek, Greenfield and North East townships from the I-86 interchange to the New York state line.

Changes in traffic patterns and other information on the projects can be found at www.penndot.pa.gov/I90Projects.