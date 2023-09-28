One local restaurant has received national recognition.

Trip Advisor revealed its top-rated “hidden gem” restaurants in the country. The list highlights 25 eateries that are relatively unknown and consistently earn praise through reviews and feedback.

The Lawrence Park Dinor in Erie was ranked at 20. According to their website, they are the only diner in Pennsylvania on the National Register of Historic Places.

The only other Pennsylvania restaurant on the Trip Advisor list is A Little Pizza Heaven in Scranton.

Coming in first place was the Cookie Dough Monster in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.