A local organization is responding to a scam that has hit local vendors, using its name.

The Erie Downtown Partnership (EDP) is being contacted by vendors asking if they are still holding their event in the park.

The problem? There is no event.

Vendors that have paid to participate say the scammer is requesting money through PayPal Friends and Family, making refunds impossible. They say the area code of the phone number is from Texas.

The events and marketing manager of the EDP is sharing tips on how to recognize red flags and avoid being scammed.

“I would look for official logos from organizations that you trust, organizations you recognize like the city, or EDP, or somebody to make sure that somebody is holding the event,” said Dave Tamulonis, events and marketing manager, Erie Downtown Partnership.

Tamulonis also advises people to pay attention to emails and phone numbers to make sure that it is an Erie area code.