Officials with All Aboard Erie are urging residents to push for passenger rail service between Cleveland and Buffalo, with of course, a stop in Erie.

The call to action comes after the transportation department announced that more than $8 billion has been designated to build and upgrade rail systems across the country.

The Cleveland to Buffalo corridor was not selected for the first round of funding. However, routes between several other cities and Cleveland were.

All Aboard Erie officials stated it makes perfect sense to extend those routes through Erie to Buffalo. They hope to have the support from local leaders and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) needed to secure the next round of funding in 2024.

“Clearly, Erie is in a transportation crisis because of the loss of our air service and scarcity of bus travel. At this point, we only have two Amtrak trains per day out of Erie. What we need to do for Erie to viable economic community is to have several transportation options,” said Brian Pitzer, chairman of All Aboard Erie.

Pitzer encouraged the public to contact local, state and federal representatives to voice their support for increased passenger rail service in Erie.