First responders are being recognized Monday afternoon by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

A First Responder Appreciation Day is taking place with the foundation to acknowledge their work done daily throughout the community.

The executive director of the foundation says Sinise wants to show first responders that American people appreciate their work, especially on a day such as September 11.

The Lt. Dan Band will hold its 555th concert at the Highmark Amphitheatre at Liberty Park in downtown Erie at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

The Gary Sinise Foundation will also be awarding $150,000 in grants to local first responders.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“In the aftermath of 9/11 Gary made a really strong commitment in his personal life to the first responders that responded that day. Then, when he created the foundation over 12 years ago, he not only wanted to recognize and take care of first responders, he really wanted us to be a central pillar of the mission of the foundation,” said Donna Palmer, executive director, Gary Sinise Foundation.

The concert is free to the public. A cruise in will also take place in downtown Erie Monday night, this event will be in Perry Square from 5 to 9 p.m.