Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor was in town Monday concluding his statewide “Safer Communities” tour at Mercyhurst University.

Austin Davis was highlighting local initiatives on crime and delinquency that are helping to address gun violence and make Pennsylvania communities safer.

He focused on local initiatives that are funded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

“We brought my statewide Safer Communities Tour here to Erie to highlight organizations that are doing good work to help end the epidemic of gun violence in our communities. There is a great program here called ‘Unified Erie’ that the district attorney talked about earlier that is making tremendous strides in reducing gun violence in our communities,” said Austin Davis, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor.

This supports grants and technical assistance to address community violence throughout the state. There is a focus on preventing and intervening with gun and group-related violence.

The House and Senate passed the state budget, which would provide $40 million for violence intervention and prevention grants, also called VIP.

“That grant we use here in Erie to support the gun violence reduction strategy, part of that is what we’ve talked about, is the call ins. I think it’s critical component, through the data we identify individuals who may be prone to some trouble in the future and we hold an intervention for them,” said Dan Spizarny, City of Erie Police Chief.

Davis tour also included Pittsburgh, York, Philadelphia, Allentown and Wilkes-Barre.