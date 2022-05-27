Erie Mayor Joe Schember outlined his plans for his second term in office at the Jefferson Educational Society on Friday.

Mayor Schember invited community members to learn more about his plans for the future of the City of Erie.

After being reelected in November 2021, Mayor Schember said he’s committed to growing Erie’s population. He said there’s an abundance of jobs for new Erie City residents.

“There are a lot of job opportunities in Erie, good family-sustaining jobs as well. I know most companies have job listings out there. These are good jobs, and they’re having trouble getting filled. That’s another reason we need to bring more people and their families into Erie, so they can take advantage of the great jobs that are now available,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

The mayor said there is a lot of development happening in downtown Erie. He encouraged residents to check out new businesses and public space improvements.