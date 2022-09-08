Erie County is making mental health funding a priority as students are returning to normalcy at area school districts.

Thirteen Erie County school districts will be getting funding from a public health state grant to provide needed mental health services.

The funds are being provided through a state grant awarded to the Erie County Department of Health.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis put a priority on the funding being flexible to fit the needs of the 13 school districts. He told us the county has up to $1 million allocated for the districts to use.

The Iroquois School District superintendent said that by March of 2022, all of the school’s counselors were full with students in need.

“There’s no outside counseling available. The resources in the mental health community around here are very limited. People are not going into that profession. We need more counselors. So this money at least will allow us to bring the services into the school and reach more kids,” said Shane Murray, superintendent, Iroquois School District.

The incoming money will be used to add another full time counselor at Iroquois School District.