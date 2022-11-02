Meter parking fines could soon increase after an ordinance was passed at an Erie City Council meeting Wednesday morning.

Metered parking fines in the City of Erie will likely double from $15 to $30.

Currently, parking fines increase to $100 if unpaid after more than 31 days. When the proposal goes into effect, unpaid parking fines would increase to only $60 after 31 days.

Councilman Michael Keys is proposing that this change in penalty progression will give residents with fines more time to pay their tickets.

Keys said he believes this change will give many residents a break.

“The meter fines were half of what they were for the residents who deal with odd-even parking. We felt that that was unfair, that a parking violation is a parking violation and everyone should pay the same fee,” said Michael Keys, Erie City Councilman.

Other city officials say this change will make metered and non-metered parking fees the same so that city residents aren’t at a disadvantage.