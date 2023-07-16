(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Authorities have determined where murder suspect and recent escapee Michael Burham will be held.

According to PSP, Burham will be held at the Erie County Prison while he investigated by the Warren City Police Department and Warren County District Attorney’s Office.

Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail on July, 6 and was captured by United States Border Patrol after a nine-day manhunt across the Warren area.

PSP continue to investigate whether Burham was aided while on the run from law enforcement.