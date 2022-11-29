(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Township on Tuesday, Nov. 29, said residents should keep raking the leaves — Waste Management reportedly will take all of the leaves, regardless of pickup week timeline.

Further, pickup could continue past the final week of Dec. 4-10 if it’s necessary.

According to the township, leaf collection has fallen behind schedule. That’s a result of internal problems at Waste Management including maintenance, injuries and employment shortages, the township said.

Problems with leaf pickup can be reported online by going to the township website and clicking the “Report a Concern” button. Waste Management also can be called via phone by dialing (814) 833-1111 extension 133.

Leaf collection in the city of Erie is ongoing through Thursday, Dec. 8. Details are available on the city’s website.