The Millcreek Township Police Department is getting new state-of-the-art equipment that will serve the community and protect its officers.

Thursday morning, state Representative Ryan Bizzarro presented a $312,000 check to help the police department pay for an armored vehicle.

Rep. Bizzarro said he was able to get the grant money after seeing local officers using outdated and unsafe equipment.

He added that it will be the most state-of-the-art SWAT vehicle in the county.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“First and foremost, it’ll keep our guys safe. When they’re out on calls we know that they will be protected, they will get there without breaking down. This SWAT vehicle, unlike other SWAT vehicles, also has a medical component to it, so they can take care of people on the scene if there is an emergency,” said Ryan Bizzarro, D, state representative.

Bizzarro added that the SWAT vehicle should be ready for use in December.