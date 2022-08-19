(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek students in two schools will be going back this fall to buildings that are under construction.

In an email to parents Friday, Aug. 19, the Millcreek Township School District announced that Walnut Creek and McDowell Intermediate buildings will still be undergoing construction into the beginning of the school year due to supply chain, shipping and other residual issues related to the pandemic.

Because of the construction, the school district says the buildings may have warmer than usual temperatures and reduced air flow in the renovated areas; teachers and staff will be allowed to bring in fans to help.

Millcreek Township School District’s first day of school is Tuesday, Aug. 30.