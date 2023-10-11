Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Charges are pending for one person after a vehicle crash on Interstate 90 dealing with missing cones on Monday.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, this accident happened at 5:43 p.m. on Oct. 9 when a Hyundai Elantra was traveling west in a construction zone on Interstate 90 by Exit 9 (Plateau/Girard).

A 38-year-old Erie man driving the Hyundai allegedly intended to take the exit but moved over lanes too early due to missing cones on the roadway. As he was approaching a lane of narrowing cones, the driver slowed down quickly to avoid hitting the cones and caused a 42-year-old Erie woman in a Honda CRV to crash into the Hyundai.

The Hyundai spun around before coming to a stop while the Honda came to a rest along the shoulder of the road. There were no reported injuries in this incident.

Charges are pending against the 42-year-old woman for following too closely.