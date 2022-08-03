The Erie Pickleball Players Association is looking for funding to create more courts.

The local pickleball association wants to create more courts at Baldwin Park.

Representatives from the organization say there is room for expansion at Baldwin Park near West 25th Street; they say this is a central location.

The association is asking for funding to redo the surfacing and put in more courts. They are also requesting fencing and lighting.

One representative says more courts at Baldwin Park would be good for the association, the neighborhood, and tourism.

She says Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Buffalo are all neighboring big pickleball cities.

“People are willing to travel to play pickleball. Even if they’re not in tournaments, they’ll go watch tournaments, and they’ll spend money. So we’re looking to hopefully host a tournament here that will draw those tourists in, they’d spend money at hotels, restaurants, attractions, they’d make a weekend out of it, they’d bring their family. It’s just a win-win,” said Elena Arnold, website coordinator, Erie Pickleball Players Association.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The improvements to Baldwin Park, including the new courts, would cost about $300,000.