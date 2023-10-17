Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Interstate 90 bridge has officially opened back up for travelers.

The bridge that carries Morehouse Road/Appleman Road (Route 4107) over I-90 at the border of Greene and Millcreek townships reopened on Tuesday, according to a PennDOT release.

The bridge was closed in June for rehabilitation work on the piers, abutment walls and deck. It is part of a contract that also included work on the Bargain Road (Route 4104) bridge over I-79 in McKean Township, Erie County.

This project is funded in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2023, the BIL has implemented about $23.7 million in funding for the northwest region to be used by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners.

In the NWPA region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO).

Check up on the latest roadway conditions by visiting 511PA.