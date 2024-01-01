Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several people were hospitalized, with one being life-flighted, after a two-vehicle accident on Christmas Day.

This happened just before 10:50 a.m. as a Mitsubishi was traveling north on Route 98 and a Jeep was driving east on Pageville Road in Elk Creek Township. According to a police report, the driver in the Jeep failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of both roads and struck the Mitsubishi.

One passenger in the Mitsubishi was ejected from the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and was life-flighted to a local hospital. The Mitsubishi driver was extracted from the vehicle and transported to a hospital with reported minor injuries.

The driver and two passengers in the Jeep suffered minor injuries and were transported to another hospital by ambulance for treatment. The Jeep driver was charged with failing to stop at a stop sign.

There has been no further update on the conditions of everyone involved at this time.