(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — More than $3.65 million is coming to Erie County groups to assist in rehabilitation efforts for water, sewer and arts-related projects.

A total of 15 Erie County organizations are receiving grant funding, those include:

$817,000 to Greene Township for the Greene Township Water System Expansion & Consolidation Project

Local state Democratic representatives Ryan Bizzarro, Pat Harkins, Bob Merski and Republican Senator Dan Laughlin commended the effort to support these groups after years of struggle.

“Upgrades and necessary maintenance to force main lines cost a significant amount, but that cost can pale in comparison to the sizable cleanup costs – not to mention health and environmental concerns – if a failure occurs,” said Bizzarro.

“These grant dollars infuse resources into projects ranging from updating Erie’s water treatment systems to building upon our region’s stellar reputation as being a premier destination for art and culture,” Harkins said.

“This current round of funding, along with past awards, have a consistent theme. That theme being forward-thinking, community-oriented development projects that make Erie County an attractive place to live, work, and raise a family,” Merski said.

“Many of these grants help with the extreme cost of water and sewer projects for several Erie County municipalities. This assistance will go a long way toward improving the health and safety of our communities,” said Laughlin.

The Pennsylvania Department of Economic and Community Development released the money through three different grant initiatives:

Funding for these programs was generated through the federal COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act and appropriated by the state legislature through Act 54 of 2022.