The final public meeting planned for the county executive’s proposed EMS authority took place Tuesday night.

The meeting at the Blasco Public Library was the sixth in a series that took place all over Erie County.

County Executive Brenton Davis has been hoping to convince municipalities and providers across the county the authority could be an answer to what’s been called an “EMS crisis.”

Davis said the biggest takeaway from the tour confirms the need for change.

“I can tell you the one thing that resonated with me is there was not a single entity that stood up and said ‘Hey, we have enough money, we have enough people and we’re fully prepared,’ because that’s just not reality,” said Erie County Executive Brenton Davis.

Davis said the next step is finding a way to implement the system because the cost of doing nothing is measured in lives.