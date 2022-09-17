Nearly 600 people were at the Watson-Curtze Mansion on Friday as a way to honor Erie’s rich history.

The Hagen History Center hosted its “Night at the Museum Gala” Friday night, and opened the new “Curtze Celebration Exhibit” on the second floor.

The display includes furniture, paintings and many of the Curtze family’s possessions that were inside the historic estate.

The Curtze family donated the estate to the Erie School District in 1941. The mansion later became part of the Erie County Historical Society-Hagen History Center.

“We are overwhelmed with what they’ve done in a short period of time. All of these were donated or given by the family, and we’re just thrilled to see them where they belong. We’re just thrilled with what’s going on here,” Michelle Curtze, visiting family mansion.

The new exhibit opened to the public on Saturday.