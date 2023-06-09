(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New funding has been announced to address homelessness and to boost housing stability in Erie.

State Rep. Bob Merski announced Friday the funding – awarded by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency – includes assistance, programs and counseling to help Erie County residents stay in their homes.

The funding, which comes from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund, includes the following:

$150,000 to Mercy Center for Women for renovations to Mercy Center for Women’s Mercy Anchor Community Center Building, which will benefit approximately 40 residents (women with children) and 1,000 neighborhood residents through low-income and homeless prevention programs and educational support services.

for renovations to Mercy Center for Women’s Mercy Anchor Community Center Building, which will benefit approximately 40 residents (women with children) and 1,000 neighborhood residents through low-income and homeless prevention programs and educational support services. $100,000 to the St. Martin Center to increase housing stability for more than 300 people by improving self-sufficiency through rental and mortgage assistance.

to increase housing stability for more than 300 people by improving self-sufficiency through rental and mortgage assistance. $100,000 to the Erie County Department of Human Services for a landlord risk mitigation program to maintain and attract landlords to rent affordable housing.

for a landlord risk mitigation program to maintain and attract landlords to rent affordable housing. $90,000 to the GMA Development Group LLC for renovation of blighted or aging homes, as well as counseling and training services.

for renovation of blighted or aging homes, as well as counseling and training services. $42,500 to the St. Martin Center for the Housing Counseling Project to reduce the number of people experiencing or at immediate risk of homelessness. Those helped will include veterans, high-risk populations, female heads of household and the BIPOC community.

Money for the grants comes from Realty Transfer Taxes. Other funding for PHARE grants comes from Marcellus Shale impact fees.