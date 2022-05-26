Erie Arts and Culture and United Way are collaborating on a project that they say will happen with the community instead of to the community.

The project will bring 50 new murals into the area over the next two years. They will be along the safer walking routes to school for children.

The goal is to have 10 murals per each of the five community schools in the City of Erie.

Erie Arts and Culture is recruiting artists with experience, and artists who have an interest in learning how to do murals. The positions available will be lead artists and artist assistants.

The objective of the murals will be to reflect the identities and aspirations of residents that live and work in Erie.

“Community engagement is going to be a central part of this project, where the artist involved will be working with the community to really make sure they’re incorporated into the designs,” said Patrick Fisher, Erie Arts and Culture Executive Director.

The first mural is expected to be underway towards the end of June.