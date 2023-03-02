Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials announced some major upcoming projects that people can expect to see in the Erie region.

PennDOT officials said Erie residents could expect the 2023 construction season to begin in early April should the weather permit

One of the projects Jill Harry mentioned is the Interstate 90 project between the 3.5 and 10.5-mile marker.

“Last year, travelers would have noticed an immense amount of work going on in the eastbound lanes so everything was shifted over to westbound lanes so it’s going to be a flip of that this year,” said Jill Harry, press officer, PennDOT northwest region. “We’ll be shifting everyone over to the eastbound lanes to get things started, and once all that traffic pattern has been switched over, then we can start reconstructing those westbound lanes.”

Other projects Harry said will take place are the upgrades along 12th Street to finish work and ensure the system works properly. She added that an Edinboro intersection will undergo construction.

“At the intersection of Route 6N and 99, that project is a safety project and an efficiency project so we’re going to make some improvements to that intersection to hopefully get the traffic running more smoothly through that area and create a safer situation for pedestrians,” Harry said.

In the City of Erie, the bureau chief of the streets department said the mild winter has helped put them ahead of schedule for patching.

“Usually at the end of this time of year into April is our pothole season. I think we’re going to come out of winter being on top of that already,” said Bureau Chief Jeff Gibbens, City of Erie Streets Department.

Should winter last longer, Harry said construction will begin in mid-April.