Hundreds of people gathered for the opening of a new Sheetz location at a busy Erie intersection.

The new store is located where Liberty Street and West 38th Street meet.

Those in attendance had a chance to win $2,500 and other Sheetz merchandise. The Special Olympics and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania both received $2,500 checks.

The Sheetz public relations manager said he hopes the store will be as busy as it is today.

“We’re really excited to have this store open. It’s a location that we’ve been looking at for some time, and one of many locations in Erie, but this is the closest one to downtown. So we think it’ll be a great, convenient location for people. If today is any indication, I think it’s going to be busy all the time,” said Nick Ruffner, public relations manager, Sheetz.

This location marks the 665th store across six states.