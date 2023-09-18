Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the plans for improvements at the intersection of Cranberry Street and the Bayfront Pkwy in the City of Erie.

Plans for the Cranberry Street Safety Improvement Project include the following:

Installation of a new traffic signal Dedicated turn light with a flashing yellow phase for the existing turn lane for Bayfront Parkway Project westbound traffic turning onto Cranberry Street Omni directional detection systems that will trigger the light to change only when vehicles are stopped on Cranberry Street emergency vehicle preemption capabilities

Pedestrian signal heads with audible countdown feature

Piano key style painted crosswalks

Sidewalk replacement work and asphalt paving on Cranberry Street Sidewalk will be added on north side of Cranberry Street to fill in a missing link

Pavement markings on the Bayfront Parkway and Cranberry Street

PennDOT reports work is expected to occur during the 2024 construction season and will take about three months to complete.

During the project, the Bayfront Multimodal Trail will be closed to all bikes and pedestrians for a 24-hour period for the installation of a new ADA curb ramp at the northeast corner of the intersection.

Also, some work on the roadway, like painting and mast head installation, could require temporary lane closures.

This project is funded in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

The plans display for the Cranberry Street Safety Improvement Project, which is online only, includes a handout, project plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until September 25, 2023.