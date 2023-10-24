(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Public comment is being invited for a new project for more community access at the Erie Zoo.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Bureau of Public Transportation is asking for feedback on a project to build a walking/running trail around the Erie Zoo.

An in-person public meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 5-7 p.m. at Glenwood Methodist Church — located at 2931 Myrtle St. You do not have to register for the event but attendees will have an opportunity to participate and give input during the meeting.

The project impacts West 38th Street (Route 4016) on the north; Glenwood Park Avenue (Route 505) on the east; Glen Drive and West Grandview Boulevard on the south; and Cherry Street on the west in Erie County.

“It seemed important to the zoo. They seem to have talked to some neighborhood groups and they kind of felt that they’ve seen people out and about walking, running in the neighborhood and thought it might be a nice idea for have something that’s a little more formal and established rather than piecemealed around the neighborhood,” Urban Engineers Project Manager Andrew Holland said.

The meeting will introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Those unable to access the information online or attend the meeting may give feedback by contacting Carrie Machuga, at cmmachuga@mccormicktaylor.com or 412-329-4420.

Additional information on PennDOT’s projects can be found on their website.