(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There will be no parking on several streets throughout the City of Erie on Thursday for street sweeping.

The City of Erie announced Tuesday there will be no parking on the following streets Thursday during the day:

Brown Ave (Cherry to West 26th Street)

West 16th Street (Cherry to Chestnut)

Raspberry Street (West 6th to West 32nd streets)

West 18th Street (Raspberry to Sassafras)

West 21st Street (Chestnut to State)

West 29th Street (Elmwood to Peach)

West 32nd Street (Elmwood to Maple)

Kellog Street (Moorehead to dead end)

The street sweeping will take place Thursday, April 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.