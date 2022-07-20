The Erie County Department of Health’s surveillance program has yet to detect any West Nile virus in Erie County thus far this season.

There has been less opportunity for mosquitos to breed in locations with stagnant water due to the dry summer.

According to the CDC, West Nile virus (WNV) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the U.S. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people. However, most people infected with WNV do not feel sick.

Just 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms, and around 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

The director of environmental health services from the county Health Department said that protecting yourself from mosquito bites is the first line of defense against the West Nile virus.

You can repel mosquitos by wearing insect repellant outdoors and by keeping air circulated. Click here for more tips on how to protect yourself and your family against mosquito bites.